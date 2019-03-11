Chubb Ltd (CB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.70.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

CB stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. Chubb had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $326,411.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,101 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

