Churchill Downs (CHDN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.42.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.67 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Duchossois bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.62 per share, with a total value of $504,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

