CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.04 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,477,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,765,000 after acquiring an additional 524,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,872,000 after acquiring an additional 485,479 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,083,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,430,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,713,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $234,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Syed A. Jafry purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.52 per share, for a total transaction of $241,626.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

