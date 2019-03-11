CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.24 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $201.32 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $155.98 and a 1 year high of $217.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $604,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,693.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total value of $200,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,635. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

