CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,689 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $7.70.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $344,003.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,892.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 462,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Sirius XM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.19.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

