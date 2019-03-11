Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,744 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 175,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.47. 2,037,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,360,234. The stock has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $76.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 18.58%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/citigroup-inc-c-shares-sold-by-texas-permanent-school-fund.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.