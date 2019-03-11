Citigroup Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after buying an additional 56,416 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 13,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $410,236.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $136,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,637.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $113.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.17 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.43%.

HR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

