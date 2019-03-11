Citigroup Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in Natera Inc (NTRA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 930.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,821 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of Natera worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 147,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,706,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.79.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

