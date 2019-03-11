Citigroup Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,074 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 722,642 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Covanta were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $984,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Covanta by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,949,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after acquiring an additional 85,044 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De purchased 10,000 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,186.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.90, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.32. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

