Citigroup Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $74.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

