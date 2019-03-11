Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 720 Shares of Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $774,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,680,351.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.44.

Adobe stock opened at $254.74 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

