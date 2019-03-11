Clarkson’s (CKN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Clarkson (LON:CKN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective for the company.

CKN stock opened at GBX 2,590 ($33.84) on Monday. Clarkson has a 52 week low of GBX 2,454 ($32.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,475 ($45.41).

In other news, insider James Hughes-Hallett sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58), for a total transaction of £13,995.93 ($18,288.16).

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

