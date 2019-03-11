ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter.

CACG traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

