CO2 Solutions Inc (CVE:CST) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $9.52 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “CO2 Solutions (CST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/co2-solutions-cst-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-06.html.

About CO2 Solutions (CVE:CST)

CO2 Solutions Inc develops proprietary technologies for the capture and production of carbon dioxide (CO2) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It focuses on commercializing an enzyme-based technology for efficient CO2 capture from various industrial flue gasses for reuse or sequestration. The company's technology has various industrial applications, such as enhanced oil recovery, oil and gas, pulp and paper, water treatment, cement, beverage carbonation, greenhouses, and other uses.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CO2 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CO2 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.