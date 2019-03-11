Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 184,284 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 296,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,171,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,062,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.23 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $45.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Colonial Trust Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/colonial-trust-advisors-boosts-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea.html.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.