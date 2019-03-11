Comerica Bank Buys 2,716 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,738.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $85.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

