Comerica Bank Trims Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE WDR opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Comerica Bank Trims Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/comerica-bank-trims-position-in-waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr.html.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.