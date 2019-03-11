Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 5,115 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,730.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,828,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,728,093 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,788,000 after buying an additional 2,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,663,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,201,000 after buying an additional 909,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,181,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 889,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,807,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,525,000 after buying an additional 423,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.23.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.85%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

In related news, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,547.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

