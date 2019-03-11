Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $3.36 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

