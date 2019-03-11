Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $382,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $2,706,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 116.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 118,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 41.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

GNL opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $22.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

