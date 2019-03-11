Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $82.52 and a twelve month high of $133.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

In other news, insider David P. Clement sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $318,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at $495,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

