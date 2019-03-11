Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.14 Million Stake in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avon Products were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVP. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,144,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 39.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 894,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 252,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Avon Products by 38.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avon Products in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVP opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.09. Avon Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.41.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Avon Products’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine raised Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Avon Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avon Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

