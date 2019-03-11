Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.70 Million Position in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,779 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,471,000 after buying an additional 5,909,969 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $136,248,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 132.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,234,000 after buying an additional 1,609,009 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perrigo by 3,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,430,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,391,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $47,818,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO opened at $46.50 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a “buy prgo” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

