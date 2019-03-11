Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $34.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.06.

NYSE:RBA opened at $33.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-raises-position-in-ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba.html.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.