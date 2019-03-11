Continental’s (CTTAF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Independent Research

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Independent Research in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTTAF opened at $163.50 on Friday. Continental has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

