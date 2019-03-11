Contrasting Varian Medical Systems (VAR) and Escalon Medical (ESMC)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -3.23% -19.37% -6.03% Varian Medical Systems 12.28% 26.18% 12.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and Varian Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $11.40 million 0.07 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Varian Medical Systems $2.92 billion 4.15 $149.90 million $4.42 30.21

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Escalon Medical and Varian Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Varian Medical Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44

Varian Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $128.43, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Escalon Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Siemens AG to co-develop new imaging and treatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

