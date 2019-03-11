Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,655 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAV. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 142.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 76.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $1,714,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $1,687,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,878.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,138 shares of company stock worth $7,246,903. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $78.69 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

