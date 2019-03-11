Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $354,000 in ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stock

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 257,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

SCSC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $950.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $44.30.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/convergence-investment-partners-llc-invests-354000-in-scansource-inc-scsc-stock.html.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.