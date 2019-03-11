Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $386,000 in Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stock

Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $29.62 on Monday. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $196,205.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $6,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,592 shares in the company, valued at $25,313,206.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

