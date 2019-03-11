Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $243.00 price target on the stock. Costco Wholesale traded as high as $228.70 and last traded at $228.68. 1,568,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,229,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.82.

According to Zacks, “Costco continues to be one of the dominant retail wholesalers based on the breadth and quality of merchandise offered. The stock, which has outpaced the industry in a year, has been gaining from sturdy comps performance and decent results. The company posted positive earnings surprise in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 but revenues fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the top and the bottom line continued to register year-over-year improvement. Certainly, Costco seems somewhat unfazed by tough retail scenario. We believe growth strategies, increase in membership fees and sturdy e-commerce sales bode well. E-commerce sales surged 32.3% during the quarter. The company’s growth efforts have been fueling traffic across both online and brick-and-mortar platforms. However, any incremental investments or aggressive pricing strategy may hurt margins. Moreover, rising SG&A expenses and stiff competition also pose concerns.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $258.00 target price on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $262.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total value of $332,107.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $151,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

