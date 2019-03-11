Coupa Software (COUP) Issues Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.06–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.27 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $0.04-0.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.07.

Shares of COUP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.57. 3,639,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,203. Coupa Software has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $237,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $50,861.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $33,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,632 shares of company stock worth $22,504,222. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

