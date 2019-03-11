Cray Inc. (CRAY) Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,656 shares during the period. Cray comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cray were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cray by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cray by 1,179.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 27.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,364,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cray by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,710,000 after purchasing an additional 279,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cray stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.40. Cray Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

CRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cray from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Ungaro sold 63,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,411,219.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,557,341.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Charles Piraino sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,634. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

