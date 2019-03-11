CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,201,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.06% of CRH Medical worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 409,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 116.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,653,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 1,967,537 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 77.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 296,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of CRHM opened at $2.92 on Monday. CRH Medical Corp has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.50.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

