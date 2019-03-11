Critical Survey: Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA) vs. Entravision Communication (EVC)

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Entravision Communication’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $386.00 million 0.75 N/A N/A N/A Entravision Communication $536.03 million 0.63 $176.29 million $1.73 2.20

Entravision Communication has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Entravision Communication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entravision Communication has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Entravision Communication pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Liberty Braves Group Series A does not pay a dividend. Entravision Communication pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entravision Communication has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and Entravision Communication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entravision Communication 0 0 1 0 3.00

Entravision Communication has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Entravision Communication’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entravision Communication is more favorable than Liberty Braves Group Series A.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and Entravision Communication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A N/A N/A N/A Entravision Communication 6.30% 0.49% 0.22%

Summary

Entravision Communication beats Liberty Braves Group Series A on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. Its portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions comprising television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. The company also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Headway digital programmatic advertising platform, the Mobrain mobile advertising platform, and the Pulpo media advertising network, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a wide range of devices. As of March 14, 2018, the company owned and operated 55 primary television stations; and 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

