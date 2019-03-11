Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,694,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $721,192,000 after buying an additional 9,000,188 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,536,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,998,231,000 after buying an additional 2,061,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $52.93 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $11,486,046.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,039 shares of company stock worth $27,326,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.69.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

