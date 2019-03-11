D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 18,649 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James cut Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.52.

NYSE:XOM opened at $79.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $334.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,013. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

