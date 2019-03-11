DAO.Casino (BET) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00038069 BTC.

BitSerial (BTE) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

