Devon Energy (DVN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Devon Energy’s shares have underperformed its industry over the last six months. The company operates in a very highly competitive oil and gas industry, limited control over some of its properties and stringent regulations are headwinds. In addition, the falling oil prices is a concern. However, Devon Energy will continue to benefit from strong performance by its Delaware and STACK assets, as well as high quality of other domestic oil plays. Devon’s focus on high-margin production zones, cost savings and divestment of non-core assets is boosting its performance. Thanks to solid oil production and the performance of its domestic oil assets, the company is well poised to deliver a significant increase in U.S. oil production.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.48.

DVN stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,355 shares in the company, valued at $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 1,571,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,799,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,817,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,361,000 after buying an additional 183,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

