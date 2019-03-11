Dollar Tree (DLTR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. FIX cut shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.74.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $104.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

