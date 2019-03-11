Dollar Tree (DLTR) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.74.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $104.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 83,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.