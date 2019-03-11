Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,046,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $364,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $82.91 on Monday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/11/dorman-products-inc-dorm-position-lowered-by-blackrock-inc.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.