DTF Tax Free Income (DTF) and Apollo Investment (AINV) Financial Analysis

DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax Free Income and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax Free Income N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 23.80% 9.25% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of DTF Tax Free Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax Free Income shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DTF Tax Free Income and Apollo Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $259.29 million 4.11 $87.02 million $1.83 8.42

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax Free Income.

Risk and Volatility

DTF Tax Free Income has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DTF Tax Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Apollo Investment pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DTF Tax Free Income and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Apollo Investment has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than DTF Tax Free Income.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats DTF Tax Free Income on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTF Tax Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

