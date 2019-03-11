Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,371,000 after purchasing an additional 106,728 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,591,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $625,902,000 after purchasing an additional 130,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,202,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,485,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 147.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 725,193 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAR opened at $133.51 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $308,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at $361,467.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $39,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,318.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,800 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

