Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,676 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.35, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,218.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $124,178.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,648 shares of company stock worth $1,845,384 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $97.68 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

