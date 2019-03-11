Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,328,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,133,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,316,000 after acquiring an additional 44,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,339,000 after acquiring an additional 94,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 83.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,324,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,908,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $79.04 on Monday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

