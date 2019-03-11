Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.50.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $190.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,024,758.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,374.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $1,147,227.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,560.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,022 shares of company stock worth $22,449,475. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.36. 594,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $178.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.