Elementis (ELM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ELM. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC reduced their price target on Elementis from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down previously from GBX 306 ($4.00)) on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 252.50 ($3.30).

Get Elementis alerts:

Shares of Elementis stock opened at GBX 154.60 ($2.02) on Thursday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 255.10 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 321.80 ($4.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.26 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.