Elk Creek Partners LLC Sells 126,970 Shares of Inphi Co. (IPHI)

Elk Creek Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,970 shares during the quarter. Inphi makes up about 2.0% of Elk Creek Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Elk Creek Partners LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Inphi by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Inphi by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Inphi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPHI opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.59. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.64 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,564 shares of company stock worth $2,032,315 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IPHI. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inphi to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Inphi to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

