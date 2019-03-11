Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 38,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,199,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 509,885 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.7% in the third quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 2,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,077,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,410,000 after purchasing an additional 353,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 344,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $2,419,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $33.00 price target on Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

BYD stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.43 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

