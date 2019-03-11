Enbridge Inc (ENB) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 778,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Allen C. Capps sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $241,148.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $127,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

